Assault on protesters: Kerala's misfortune that its Chief Minister is a sadist with criminal mind, says Opposition Leader

Kasaragod: "CPM criminals" are unleashing widespread violence in Nava Kerala Sadas because it is being encouraged by "sadist" Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleged Leader of Opposition V D Saatheesan.

Speaking to reporters in Kasaragod on Monday, he said the Chief Minister is travelling with two Tempo's Travellers packed with criminals to assault protesters and crush dissent. "Even innocent people are being brutally assaulted by these criminals.

Men wearing khaki pants and white t-shirts were among the assaulters. The Chief Minister should come clear on whether they are police officers or party workers," he said.

On Sunday, those who had no connection with Nava Kerala Sadas were brutally assaulted. Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapilly, who went to a hospital to check on the injured, was also assaulted by around 60 criminals, he said. "His staff member was brutally assaulted, they broke the bridge of his nose. They were assaulted in a hospital not when they were waving black flags," he said.

Eldhose Kunnapilly. Photo: Manorama

They broke the arm of a Congress mandalam president, who went to a petrol bunk to fill his motorcycle tank, Satheesan said. "Kerala's biggest misfortune is that a person with a criminal mind is in the Chief Minister's chair. He enjoyed and celebrated when someone's child was thrashed to almost death like a rabid dog on the roadside," he said. Satheesan was referring to the assault on a Youth Congress worker waving a black flag by CPM workers with a helmet and a flowerpot at Eripuram near Kannur's Pazhayangadi on November 20. "I am sad to say that Kerala's Chief Minister has a sadist mind," the Leader of the Opposition said.

He alleged the Chief Minister was travelling with two Tempo Travellers packed with goons to crush protests during his Nava Kerala Sadas. "Why do you need thousands of police officers and criminal bodyguards when you are travelling? Are you such a coward?" he said.

On the police charging activists of KSU with attempted murder for throwing shoes at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus at Perumbavoor, Satheesan said the Congress was not encouraging such violent protest. "We have told our workers not to throw even crumpled paper (at the Chief Minister). If we encourage such actions, what difference will there be between the Chief Minister and us," he said.

But the Chief Minister should not reduce the Kerala Police to a joke by charging those who threw shoes at him with an attempt to murder, Satheesan said. "People who heard it were laughing," he said.

He said such protests were an emotional reaction after seeing visuals of Youth Congress and KSU workers, students, and girls being thrashed on the road. Satheesan said four persons were burned to death when CPM workers set a KSRTC bus on fire during the transport strike in 1970. "Since then they have committed many exigencies. They have conducted numerous black flag protests. We can count and tell," he said.

On December 6, the SFI organised a protest at the Raj Bhavan over the Governor's decision to appoint Vice Chancellors. "The Chief Minister had no problem when the SFI waved the black flag at the Governor. Why did the Chief Minister not order 'life-saving measures' against the SFI activists," he asked. (The Chief Minister had referred to the brutal assault on the Youth Congress worker at Pazhayangadi as 'life-saving' measures.) "So black flag can be waved at the Governor but not at the Maharaja," he said.

'Treasury locked up, Cabinet on tour'

V D Satheesan said the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues, including the Finance Minister, were touring the state for 44 days by locking the Treasury. "Officials are on family trips. The Treasury is not clearing Panchayat bills and Social Justice bills are not being cleared. Contractors are not taking up any new projects," he said.

Farmers are struggling, he said. The government has not given the money for the paddy procured from farmers. Arecanut growers are in crisis.

Coconut procurement is not happening.

Instead of procuring 50,000 tonnes of coconuts, the government has procured only 800 tonnes of coconuts. In contrast, Tamil Nadu procured its target of 50,000 tonnes and sought the Union government's permission to procure another 34,000 tonnes. "This government of the corrupt and dacoits has made inefficiency its seal," he said.

Wrote to Chief Minister on Sabarimala

The Leader of the Opposition said the UDF would send a delegate to Pampa to review the arrangements made for Sabarimala pilgrims. He alleged there was a serious dereliction of duty on the part of the government. "I have written to the Chief Minister yesterday (Sunday)," he said.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has complained that police officers deputed were not experienced. But the Devaswom Minister is not around to look into it, he said. "The government should immediately send responsible officials to Pampa and conduct review meetings," he said.

Protest against endosulfan order

Satheesan said the State government should immediately withdraw the order that said that only those born before October 2011 would be considered victims of the aerial spraying of endosulfan. "The order is against the assurance given by the government to the affected families," he said.

The earlier understanding was to conduct medical camps and identify new victims to extend free medical treatment and benefits to them. The new cruel decision of the government would rob the benefits given to existing victims, he said, and added that the UDF would launch a strong protest if the government did not withdraw the order.