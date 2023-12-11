Seven-year-old boy found hanging inside bathroom at Malappuram

Malappuram: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly found hanging inside the bathroom of his house at Unniyal near Tanur in Malappuram district on Monday.

According to reports, Muhammed Shahid, son of Kodiyante Purakkal Anvar Sadath and Saifunissa, was found hanging, by a towel, from a hanger in the bathroom.

The Tanur Police have registered a case for unnatural death and said they were probing all possible angles.

Tanur Sub-Inspector Abdul Jaleel said the child had asked for his mother's phone on returning from the Madrasa, but she refused to hand it over.

According to the police, she hurried the child to have a bath and get ready for school. As the child stayed longer inside the bathroom, the worried mother sought the help of family members and neighbours to break the door open.

The child's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Shahid was a first-standard student at GMUP School, Tirur.