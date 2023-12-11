Youth killed after scooter rams bike in Kannur

Kannur: A 24-year-old died after the scooter he was riding collided with a speeding motorbike at Karayalam near Mayyil here. The deceased is V V Jishnu of Koottupuram House, Kolachery.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when Jishnu was returning home from Mayyil town with his friend. People in the area rushed both of them to a nearby hospital. However, Jishnu succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. His friend Sanjay, who is under treatment in a private hospital, is reportedly in stable condition. The man who rode the bike also suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Kannur, said police.

The body was handed over to Jishnu's relatives after conducting an autopsy. He is survived by his father V V Purushothaman, his mother Usha and his brother Pranav. Mayyil police registered a case and took the bike and scooter into custody.