Pilgrim dies after collapsing on forest path en route to Sabarimala

Idukki: A 45-year-old pilgrim collapsed and died on the Sathram-Pullumedu forest path to Sabarimala on Wednesday morning. The deceased is Rajesh Pillai, a resident of Chathanoor in Kollam. According to Kumily police, Rajesh walked six kilometres through the forest along with his team before he collapsed at Zero Point near Sita Kulam at around 10.30 am.



“Even though medical staff, forest officials and rapid response team members from the nearest aid post soon reached the spot and gave him medical aid, he could not be saved. His body was later shifted to the community health centre in Kumily for the inquest,” cops said.

Police officials said that the deceased didn’t have any major health issues. His body was shifted to Idukki MCH for post-mortem and the body would be handed over to the relatives on Wednesday night, they added.

On Tuesday, a devotee from Tamil Nadu died due to a heart attack at Sannidhanam, while a 12-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu died after falling unconscious amid the trek to reach the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala last week.