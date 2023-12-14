Minor girl abducted, sexually assaulted in Kozhikode; accused arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Kozhikode: A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl after abducting her on a bike.

The accused was identified as Vishnu M Kumar, a native of Malayamma's Muthuvanna village in Kozhikode. The girl, abducted from Company Mukku, was later dropped at Kattangal junction.

The accused was detained by S Sreekumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kunnamangalam police station in the district. He was charged under different sections of the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

