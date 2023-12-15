Minister K Krishnankutty hospitalised, admitted to ICU

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2023 12:03 PM IST
K Krishnankutty, Photo: Manorama

Alappuzha/ Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty was admitted to the Cardio Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Alappuzha Medical College on Friday. He was taken to the hospital after encountering physical difficulties during the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' programme, which was held in the district.
K Krishnakutty, representing the Janata Dal (Secular) political party, is an MLA from the Chittur Constituency of Palakkad district in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. He currently serves as the minister of Electricity in the cabinet of the second LDF-led ministry headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Previously, he served his first term as the Minister for Water Resources.

