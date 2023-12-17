SFI vows to intensify protest against Governor; says no agitation in private functions

Malappuram: The Students Federation of India (SFI) would not withdraw from the protest against the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The organization informed that they would continue their protest against Khan who is on a three-day stay at the Calicut University guest house. Though they are in an agitating mode, there would be no protest in the private functions he is attending. However, the police have thrown a security blanket on the roads he is travelling and his programmes on Sunday.



The governor has an official programme only on Monday at the Calicut University campus. He will attend a function organised by the Chair for Sanathana Dharma Studies and Research under the University on Monday afternoon.

“SFI will continue the protest against the governor. We will decide on the next stage of the protests after having a state leadership-level discussion of the organization. There would not be any protest in the private functions he attending.”, SFI Malappuram District President E Afsal told Onmanorama.

Police have deployed heavy force on the campus to avoid any kind of security breach. On Sunday, the governor will attend the marriage function of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State President Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal's son in Kozhikode.