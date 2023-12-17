Kerala to witness heavy rain today, orange alert in 4 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2023 08:49 AM IST
Representational Image: AFP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to get isolated very heavy rain on Sunday. The India Meterological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the four districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

A yellow alert was issued in the six districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Met department has warned that thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till Monday.

