Vandiperiyar case: Protest intensifies in Kerala; KPCC chief demands CBI probe

Idukki: The state has been witnessing widespread protests after the court acquitted the man who raped and murdered a six-year-old child at Churakkulam in Vandiperiyar. Congress and BJP workers staged protest in Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki on Sunday. KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

Sudhakaran who visited the lane house of the victim girl on Sunday morning told her parents that if they wished, his party’s legal wing, the Lawyers’ Congress, would provide legal aid to pursue the case in the High Court.

His visit comes in the wake of the special POCSO court in Kattappna on Thursday issued an order acquitting the loan accused in the case citing want of evidence.

“We will go into every detail of the case. The police negligence is due to political interference. The CBI needs to reinvestigate the case,” Sudhakaran said.

Mahila Congress activists staged a protest march to DGP's office on Sunday alleging lapses in the probe and demanding a CBI investigation into the case. The women activists alleged that police destroyed the evidence to save the accused who is a DYFI activist. Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran inaugurated the protest.

BJP-Yuva Morcha block Kottarakara-Dindigul NH

Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and BJP workers took out a protest march through Vandiperiyar town and conducted a road roko on NH Kottarakara-Dindigul against the lapses in the police investigation mentioned in the judgment. During the tussle with the cops at the time of the road blockade, BJP-Yuvamorcha workers snatched a protective shield from cops.

Yuva Morcha activists stage protest march to police station in Vandiperiyar. Photo: Manorama News

The workers were later arrested by the police. The traffic which was blocked for nearly an hour on NH was restored following the arrest.

Sudhakaran's Ultimatum to CM

Speaking to media persons in Kattappana Sudhakaran hit out at the Chief Minister and the LDF government for the brutal attack by DYFI and CM’s security men on Youth Congress and KSU activists who staged a black flag protest during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha.

“We have been conducting peaceful protests till now. The repeated protests even after such ruthless attacks on KSU and Youth Congress workers show their determination and ability to react. We have thousands of workers who would do whatever we decide. It is up to Pinaryai to decide on it. We will show our vigour if CM wants to see it. If our workers are attacked again, there will be serious consequences,” Sudhakaran added.