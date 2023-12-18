Elderly woman crushed by passing vehicles on road at Palakkad

Kuzhalmannam (Palakkad): The body of an elderly woman, struck by a vehicle near the Kannady Manalur bus stop on the national highway, was subsequently crushed by other passing vehicles. The tragic incident occurred at 1.45 am on Sunday but it came to light only eight hours later.

CCTV footage shows that the victim, identified as Ponnukutty (85), wife of the late Krishna of Kannady Manalur, was first knocked down by a bus. The national highway maintenance staff, unaware that it was a human body, moved the remains to the roadside at around 9.30 am.

During a search conducted by panchayat member K.S. Anish and local residents later, it was suspected that the remains might be that of Ponnukutty, who lived half a kilometer away. Her son, who reached the site, was able to confirm her identity based on distinctive features such as her black clothes, hair, a black neck band, and a copper finger ring.

According to relatives, Ponnukutty left home around 6.30 pm on Saturday. She used to stay occasionally at relatives' houses in the surrounding areas. The police have initiated a search for the bus involved in the incident.

Ponnukutty's funeral has been conducted. Her children are: Kaladharan, Kanchana, and the late Kalavathi, daughter-in-law Kunhilakshmi, and sons-in-law Kannan (Kunjumurugan) and Vijayan.