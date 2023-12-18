Four fishermen stranded at sea rescued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2023 08:27 PM IST
The fishermen were stranded northwest of Anchangadi, about ten nautical miles (18.5 km) from Azhikode. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: A rescue team of the fisheries department on Monday saved four fishermen who were stranded at sea after their vessel sank. It was two days ago that the fishermen left Munambam near Azhikode for fishing and became stuck in the sea after the fin of their boat 'Albhutha Matha' suffered damage and water began spilling in.

The fishermen were stranded northwest of Anchangadi, about ten nautical miles (18.5 km) from Azhikode. Thiruvananthapuram natives Anthony, Pushpadasan, Selvan and Elias are the rescued fishermen. The boat was owned by Anthony from Karinkulam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The rescue squad said it was a difficult mission as the boat was wrecked and the communication systems were damaged. The distance from the shore and the fact that the accident took place in the late hours made the operation harder.

“It was around 10 pm that the Azhikode Fisheries Station Assistant Director M F Paul got the message about the accident. As soon as the message was received, the sea rescue boat rushed to the spot, rescued the fishermen and brought them to Munambam Harbour. We could also save their catch, fishnet, engine and other materials used for fishing,” said a rescue team member.

Marine Enforcement and Vigilance Officer V M Shaibu, V N Prashanthkumar, E R Shinilkumar, Coastal police station SI Sebin and other officers led the rescue operation.

