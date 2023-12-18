Man-eating tiger caged in Wayanad 10 days after dairy farmer's death

Wayanad: The man-eater tiger of Koodallur, Vakery near Sulthan Bathery, walked into the trap laid by the forest department on Monday ending days of anticipation.

The animal was caged on the 10th day after the death of Marottiparambil Prajeesh, a dairy farmer of Koodallur. The Forest department had laid multiple traps at spots where the pug marks of the animal were found. The tiger was trapped in a cage set at a coffee plantation at Kolanikavala, near the spot where the animal had killed the farmer on December 9.

The veterinary team headed by Dr Arun Zachariah along with forest veterinarians is examining the animal. The animal would be shifted to the animal hospice near the office of the Wildlife Warden at Sulthan Bathery as soon as possible, sources said.

Protest by local people

Meanwhile, a large crowd pf protesters has gathered near the spot of capture. They have blocked the road demanding the killing of the animal as opposed to shifting it to an animal hospice. The protesters said that neither the animal nor the forest officials would be allowed to move out of the village without honouring the government's promise that the animal would be killed. The protestors also demanded the presence of MLA IC Balakrishnan during talks with forest department officials.

A large contingent of police headed by Sulthan Bathery DySP Abdul Shareef, have cordoned the area apart from the forest department's Rapid Response Team (RRT). More police personnel from the Armed Reserve Camp at Kalpetta are on the way to avoid any untoward incidents.

The forest department had identified the tiger as WWL 45, a male tiger, aged 13, listed in the department database as an inmate of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in the last census. Identifying the animal helped the team to streamline strategies in tune with the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

Wayanad Wildlife Warden Dinesh Kumar and South Wayanad DFO Shajna Karim are also monitoring the ground-level operations and preparations to shift the tiger to the animal hospice.