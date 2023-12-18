Governor declines police security, walks on Kozhikode street in surprise move

Kozhikode: Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan challenged the state government and police by taking a walk through Kozhikode town after rejecting the police security. He headed to Kozhikode SM street in his car after declaring that he wouldn't take police security anymore. In the visuals aired on TV channels, Khan was seen interacting with people and children in school uniforms.

Later, he walked on foot through Kozhikode's famous SM street. Though he declined police security, the district authority deployed a huge force for him. While addressing the media at Calicut University, he said that he already forwarded a letter to DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb asking to withdraw the police security.

“ Kerala has the best police force. Police are not a fault. But they are not being allowed to discharge their duties. They took action against the protesters only at the place where I came out of the car. What about the other two places?. They decided to dilute the prosecution because of the instructions given by the Chief Minister. I won't blame the police. They are prevented from taking action. I have told police that I don't need any security. I am not scared of anyone. I have sent a letter to DGP regarding this,” the Governor said while addressing the media at Calicut University on Monday.



Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he alleged that the person who instigated violence in Kannur is trying to threaten him with SFI activists.

Referring to the appointment of carpenters at Calicut University, the Governor alleged that CPM men obtained the posts. He asserted that being vice-chancellor of the universities, he is obliged to ensure the autonomy of the universities.

CM says centre-state relations on icy ground

Denouncing the governor's actions, CM asked the central government to intervene in the issue by pointing out that the federal system would go for a toss.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the governor for taking the police to remove SFI banners in the Calicut Univerity and insulting his native place Kannur as a land of criminals.

“ He is blabbering anything. I think the centre should intervene in the issue and control him. Otherwise, the centre and state relations will be affected,” said the CM.