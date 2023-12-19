Kanjikode child abduction case: Police to seek custody of the accused on Wednesday

Palakkad: Tamil Nadu native Senthil Kumar, who is on remand for attempting to abduct a three-year-old boy who was playing in the backyard of his house near Kanjikode last week, will be taken into custody on Wednesday for further questioning. Walayar police inspector A Adam Khan said that they have submitted the application in this regard before the court.

The police team is investigating whether Kumar, who hails from Ammampalayam near Salem, is involved in any other abduction cases for which they have already interacted with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu. Police said they have not traced any cases registered against Kumar so far. The accused has not fully stated the reasons for the abduction.

It was on Saturday around 7.30 pm that Kumar tried to kidnap the child of a migrant labourer from his house in Kanjikode by giving sweets to him. The autorickshaw driver, who was suspicious of Kumar’s behavior while hiring the vehicle, intervened in time and saved the child with the support of the locals.