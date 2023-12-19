Wayanad's man-eating tiger brought to Puthur Zoo, to be treated for injuries

Thrissur: The 'man-eating' tiger captured from Wayanad has been brought to Puthur Zoological Park. The wild animal was brought in a specially arranged vehicle of the Forest department on Monday night. The tiger was shifted from the vehicle to the isolation ward at 8.20 am on Tuesday, said Puthur zoological park authorities.



The tiger has sustained injuries on its nose possibly during the capture or territorial fight with another tiger. Zoological Park Director R Keerthi said that treatment and care will be given to the tiger at the earliest.

A large number of people on Monday demanded that the tiger, suspected to have killed and eaten a 36-year-old farmer Prajeesh at Vakeri near Kalpetta, be shot on the spot. The forest department placed cages at various places to capture the animal. The tiger was trapped in a cage, a place close to where Prajeesh’s body was found in a half-eaten state, on Monday morning.

The tiger could be shifted only after the Wayanad sub collector Vishal Sagar Bharath and additional district magistrate NI Shaju assured the protestors that he'd recommend a permanent job to a relative of Prajeesh and a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to Prajeesh’s family to the state government.