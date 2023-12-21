'Ripper' Jayanandan gets two-day parole for his book launch

Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Thursday has granted two-day escort parole to 'Ripper' Jayanandan, a serial killer serving life imprisonment allowing him to take part in the launch of his book on December 23. As per the court order, he will be on escort parle from December 22 to 23.



Jayanandan (56), has been convicted in five cases of murder in and around Thrissur-Ernakulam border areas.

Once, he fled from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail at Poojapura in June 2013 but was caught again in September 2013. Before that, he was caught after escaping from the Kannur Jail.

Incidentally, his daughter Keerthi Jayanandan appeared for her father's release on a petition moved by her mother.

"This judgment is because of the efforts of his daughter and wife. The daughter loves her father and is anxious to see that he attends the book release function. Therefore, he should reciprocate by obeying the directions of the court to allow them to continue the legal fight in accordance with the law,” read the parole order

"The legal fight of a daughter to get a release order for her father to attend the function is also to be appreciated, even if her father is an accused in several cases including five murder cases. Just like a mother, a father is also a hero to every child," the judge noted in the order.

The judge pointed out that Jayanandan, who studied only up to the ninth standard, wrote the book while serving the life term for about 17 years.

"I am of the considered opinion that the convict is entitled to an encomium because of the way in which he wrote, especially when he has studied only up to 9th standard," the court added.

(With IANS inputs)