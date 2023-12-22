Migrant worker killed in Kollam, 2 arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 22, 2023 04:02 PM IST Updated: December 22, 2023 04:06 PM IST
Representational image: Canva/Onmanorama

Kollam: The Kerala police have arrested two migrant labourers hailing from West Bengal for allegedly murdering a person belonging to the same state and disposing of his body in a marshland near here.

The deceased was identified Althaf Mia (29), who had been missing since last Sunday. Bikas Sen (30) and Anwar Muhammed (24) were arrested after receiving a complaint that Mia was missing, said police. 

"The owner of the factory where he was working approached us with a complaint on Wednesday. We interrogated the missing man's roommates and found that the victim was buried in a marshland. The body was recovered on Thursday night," police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The accused wanted to steal money from Mia, who was an expert card player and used to carry huge amounts with him, police said.

"We examined the phone records of the victim and zeroed in on the accused after interrogation. They confessed to the crime and showed us the place where the body was buried," police said.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout