My judgements are predicated on values; nobody is king: Justice Devan Ramachandran

Kochi: Kerala High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran has said that his verdicts are predicated on values and that he will say what has to be said irrespective of what anybody feels. In an apparent jibe at the chief minister, he said nobody should be of the perception that they are king.

The other day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the High Court will observe what it feels and the government will implement those orders which can be carried out. The CM's remark came while calling Idukki native Mariyakutty's strike demanding the government clear her pension dues and the subsequent case filed with the High Court as politically motivated.

Justice Devan Ramachandran's reply to the CM's remark was made after inaugurating the annual meeting of the Sri Ramakrishna Sevashram in Kaloor here on Sunday. He also said shouting all the good deeds one's done and blowing one's own trumpet is not a good practice.