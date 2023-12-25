Huge rush at Sabarimala: Police stop vehicles at many places, pilgrims launch protest

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 25, 2023 12:47 PM IST Updated: December 25, 2023 01:10 PM IST
A drone shot of the vehicles held up in traffic along the Pala-Ponkunnam route to Sabarimala. Photo: Rahul Pampady/Manorama

Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala has been witnessing a huge rush of pilgrims to the hill shrine on Monday. With a surge in the crowd at the temple, police had to restrict vehicles from proceeding towards the temple, especially at Nilackal.

As per reports, the Pala-Ponkunnam route to Sabarimala has been experiencing heavy traffic. From Elikulam to Elangulam Temple Junction, there is a traffic jam of about 8 km. Some vehicles have been caught in traffic for over 12 hours. Police have also been stopping buses carrying pilgrims at Vaikom. Pilgrims even protested against the police blocking vehicles.

Pilgrims stand in queues to get darshan of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. Photo: N Rajesh Babu

The hill shrine witnessed its heaviest rush this season on Christmas Eve. Around 1,00,969 pilgrims climbed the 'Pathinettampadi' (18 steps) to get a darshan of the deity on Sunday, which was a first this season. Around 5,798 pilgrims reached the hill shrine via the Pullumedu forest route. Pilgrims have been waiting for over 15 hours to get darshan on Christmas day as well, with queues starting from Neelimala. Police have implemented strict control measures at Pampa and Nilackal.

A drone shot of the vehicles held up in traffic along the Pala-Ponkunnam route to Sabarimala. Photo: Rahul Pampady/Manorama
