Petitioner gets Rs 515 concession on Rs 4-lakh loan at Nava Kerala Sadas; Cong leaders mock govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Two Congress leaders in Kerala have ridiculed the grievance redressal carried out during the recent Nava Kerala Sadas led by the Chief Minister. The opposition leaders cited the concession of a mere Rs 515 on a loan liability of around Rs 4 lakh given to a petitioner from Kannur.

The applicant had availed a loan from a cooperative bank in Kannur, the home district of the CM, and the dues had gone up to Rs 3,97,731. He submitted a petition at the counter set up at the venue of the Sadas in his Assembly constituency seeking government intervention to reduce the amount.

Responding to the petition, the District General Joint Registrar for Cooperatives communicated to the man that the maximum concession of Rs 515 had been granted and that the grievance was settled.

The matter was highlighted by Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president V T Balram through Facebook posts. Mamkootathil quipped that the petitioner could purchase an apartment and a car with the discount granted to him. Balram asked the petitioner whether he was not happy over getting the 'maximum concession' from the chief minister’s home district.

Rahul Mamkootathil’s FB post

A petitioner who applied for a concession in a loan amounting to Rs 3,97,731 at the luxury programme of the Chief Minister was granted a discount of Rs 515.

His expenses to attend the programme:

Auto-rickshaw fare: Rs 150

Photostat copies of application: Rs 50

Tea, snacks while waiting till afternoon: Rs 30

Bottled water: Rs 15

Total: Rs 245

Gain: Rs 270.

He can buy a flat and a car with this money.

VT Balram’s FB post

The Honorable Chief Minister’s programme has found a solution to your problem. The bank has decided to give you maximum concession as you belong to his home district.

What is the discount you will receive? Rs 515.

Aren’t you happy?

You need only repay the balance of Rs 3,97,216!