Malappuram: Customs seized smuggled gold worth Rs 68 lakh in separate incidents from the Kozhikode International Airport on Tuesday.

The gold was found in a mixer grinder in the first case while it was concealed in the rectum of the passenger in the second case, officials said.

Kasaragod native Muhammed Javad (28), who landed from Dubai, tried to smuggle the gold weighing 0.18 kg , worth Rs 11 lakh, in cylindrical form concealed inside the capacitor case of a mixer grinder. Suspecting something amiss, the customs sleuths reexamined his bag. They found out after the baggage was x-rayed again.

In another case, customs arrested Malappuram Kunnappilli native Muhammed Anees Meempidi (43). He attempted to smuggle gold worth Rs 57 lakhs in the form of powder in three packages concealed in his rectum. The passenger had come from Ras Al-Khaimah.

Officials caught him under suspicion and he confessed to the smuggling during the interrogation. The gold powder recovered from him weighs 0.983 kg, officials said.