Intolerance CM's hallmark; CMO controlled by a coterie: VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Continuing his tirade against the ruling LDF government, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday said intolerance was the hallmark of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that his office was controlled by a coterie. "The government became the laughing stock of the state after Nava Kerala Sadas. It was nothing but an election campaign using taxpayers' money," said Satheesan. He also said the CM was accompanied by goons for the entirety of the public outreach programme.

"Intolerance is the CM's hallmark. A person with political experience would not behave the way he is in a position of power. The Chief Minister's office is controlled by a cabal who are out of their minds. It is their arrogance and insolence that has turned Kerala into a land of riots. The police registered a case against the protesting KSU workers and a woman media professional. The government is trying to scare anybody who dares to criticise them," said Satheesan.

He also accused the government of looting the people in the name of collecting funds for the outreach programme.

Satheesan also criticised the BJP's 'Sneha Yathra'. "This is a year that saw the biggest attack on the Christian community in the country. Till November 30, 680 Christians have been attacked in India. The Sangh Parivar burned 254 churches to the ground. Statistically, two persons from the Christian community are attacked in the country daily. After all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the nerve to invite them," said Satheesan.

He further said the BJP was hunting down Christians in the country using anti-conversion laws. "On the one hand, when Christmas celebrations are being interrupted, BJP leaders in Kerala are trying to make good with the community by visiting Bishop houses and the homes of Christians like a wolf in sheep's clothing. I do not doubt that the Christians of Kerala will realise the BJP for what it truly is soon enough," he said.