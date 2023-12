Thrissur: A 16-year-old plus-one student of St Mary’s School Irinjalakuda drowned in a temple pond in Thrissur on Tuesday evening.

Ajil Krishna, son of Purathatt Valiya Veettil Anil Kumar and Raji slipped and fell into the pond of Moorkanad Shiva Temple when he tried to wash his feet after playing with his friends. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the people who were present at the spot, but his life could not be saved.