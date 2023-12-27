Case against law student, who is also SFI leader, for insulting statue of Mahatma Gandhi

Kochi: The Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case against a law student, who is also a local SFI leader, for allegedly insulting a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The accused identified as Adeen Nazar is a final year law student at the Bharath Matha College here and the complaint against him was filed by the KSU activists of the college.



According to the FIR put by the police, Adeen placed a pair of black sunglasses on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed inside the college campus, on December 21. He then captured a video and shared it on college WhatsApp groups, the FIR added.

The complaint alleged that his actions amounted to insulting the greatness of Gandhiji to create disharmony in society.

The case against Adeen was registered under sections 153 (promoting disharmony) and 426 (mischief), a senior police official told PTI.

Police have registered the case and started an investigation. Meanwhile, neither the accused nor the SFI has reacted to the issue.

(With PTI inputs)