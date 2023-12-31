CPM turning Kerala into 'gangster state', says V D Satheesan

Kochi: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan slammed the LDF government on Sunday, alleging that the CPM was turning Kerala into a 'gangster state'. He criticised the assault against Youth Congress members for protesting against the Nava Kerala Sadas. He also alleged that the government was sending the complaints collected at the outreach programme to panchayats.

Satheesan alleged that the CPM was trying to politicise everything just like the BJP. "Whether it be the Uniform Civil Code, the Palestine issue, or the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, they are trying to create a split in society and turn it into votes," he said.

He, however, said that Congress has not received any official invitation to participate in the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Whoever gets an individual invite will decide after consulting with the party leadership," he said.

Satheesan applauded Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema president Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal for his organisation's stand on the Ayodhya temple inauguration. Satheesan said the Sunni scholars were not looking to create any division in the society.

"Each community has different opinions on the Ayodha inauguration. Congress is an inclusive party that accommodates everyone, so Congress will only take a decision considering every aspect of it," he said.