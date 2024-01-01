In my case it's just effigy, but they've killed people in Kannur: Guv Khan on Kerala CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reiterated his controversial remark on Kannur's 'bloody history' in response to the SFI burning his effigy at Payyambalam Beach on New Year's Eve.

"In my case it is only effigy. But they have actually killed people in Kannur district," Governor Khan told media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Activists of SFI, the students' wing of state-ruling CPM, burned a 30-foot effigy of the Governor. At least 20 activists, including SFI state president K Anusree, have been booked over the incident.

"What can I say if they're burning (effigy)? I'm not responsible for the law and order. SFI belongs to them, they're controlling the police," he said referring to the CPM.

In mid-December, with the SFI gheraoing him throughout the state, Governor Khan infamously said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his home district of Kannur have a history of political killings.

"One thing is clear, I'm not open to being bullied. No way, no way. I don't believe in scaring people and I'm not scared of anyone. But the chief minister is used to this because he comes from Kannur. Kannur has this bloody history, there they have been killing each other," Governor Khan had said.

As the tension between the Governor and the CPM-led LDF government in Kerala has spilled over to the New Year, the former said: "They want to provoke some strong action, which I am not going to oblige."