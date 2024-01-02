Grafitti declaring Suresh Gopi as Lok Sabha candidate spring up in Thrissur

Thrissur: No party has declared its candidates for the upcoming general elections. But, BJP workers sprung a surprise on all by drawing graffiti seeking votes for actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who is expected to contest from the constituency.

Former Rajya Sabha MP, who made Thrissur his base since his unsuccessful bid during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, had contested for the Assembly election too. However, he managed to garner 2.93 lakh votes from a district that used to poll only about 1 lakh votes for the BJP.

But his attempts to present himself as the credible option failed when he finished third in the polls. Yet, it is rumoured that the BJP would field him once again.

In all likelihood, the UDF would field the sitting MP and Congress leader T N Prathapan. He had won a huge margin of over 1 lakh last time. LDF is likely to make former agriculture minister and CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar its candidate.