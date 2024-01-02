Kottayam: Actor Jayaram and film crew of Malayalam movie Abraham Ozler have come to the aid of Mathew Benny, the 15-year-old student farmer who lost 13 out of his 20 cattle to food poisoning.



Jayaram reached Thodupuzha on Tuesday and handed over Rs 5 lakh to the young dairy farmer on behalf of the entire film crew.

"I am a dairy farmer too. In 2005 and 2012, I received Kerala government's Dairy Farmer Award. I spent most of my time on the farm when I am not shooting. I went through a similar experience six years ago. 22 of my cows died in one day. I could only sit and cry. The doctors said that the cause of death was poisoning. But I'm still not sure of the cause. My only goal is to support these children. I am also the brand ambassador of Kerala Feeds. I have taken several classes on cattle feed on behalf of Kerala Government. Minister Chinchurani has always offered good support to me," said Jayaram.

The crew members of the film Abraham Ozler directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas starring Jayaram decided to cancel the trailer launch event of the film, which was to be held on January 4, and hand over the Rs 5 lakh set aside for the purpose to Mathew's family. The film is releasing on January 11.

Jayaram also informed Mathew that actors Mammootty and Prithviraj will provide an aid of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively to the farmer.

Thirteen cattle, belonging to Kezhakeparambil Mathew Benny, died of Hydrocyanic Acid poisoning after being fed dried tapioca hull at a barn in Velliyamattom near Thodupuzha on Monday. The Animal Husbandary Department (AHD) rescued nine cattle, including calves, while 13 died. Mathew felt unwell after witnessing the deaths of the livestock, and has been hospitalised. The losses incurred by Mathew are estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh, officials said.

The boy, who took over the farm two years ago at the age of 13 after his father's untimely demise, relied on tapioca leaves as a more economical alternative to conventional feed. Mathew's brother George and younger sister assist him with managing the farm.

J Chinchu Rani, Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, who had backed the young farmer, visited him on Tuesday. The Minister said that the State government will provide Mathew five cows free of cost. She added that these cows will be insured.