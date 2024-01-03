PM Modi's roadshow begins in Thrissur

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Kerala to participate in the BJP State Mahila conference. The Prime Minister, who arrived at Nedumbassery by a special flight from Agathi, reached Thrissur's Kuttanalloor in a helicopter. The PM was received by Thrissur Collector VR Krishna Teja.



BJP state leadership organised a reception for the Prime Minister at Kuttanalloor as well as near the Thrissur District General Hospital. The Prime Minister is currently leading a road show up to Naikkanal where he will address Mahila Conference. BJP state president K Surendran and Thrissur probable candidate Suresh Gopi is accompanying Modi in the road show vehicle.

Thousands of people thronged the Swaraj Round to get a glance of the Prime Minister. With crackers, pulikkali, chenda melam, band music and various other cultural programmes, BJP has created a Thrissur pooram ambience in the city for the PM.

The Mahila Conference

The 'Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam' (Empower Women with Modi) convention held at the sprawling Thekkinkadu ground, is being organised by the Kerala unit of the BJP to congratulate Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Women queue up to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP State Mahila conference. Photo: Manorama

While addressing the Mahila Conference, BJP senior leader Shobha Suresh gave a clear hint that Suresh Gopi will be the BJP lok sabha candidate from Thrissur.

Around 2 lakh women from diverse backgrounds, including anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, artists, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers, and social and cultural activists, are expected to participate in the event.

Mariyakutty, who went on strike against the State government to get welfare pension, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, Indian women cricketer Minnumani, Malayalam actor Shobhana, social activist Uma Preman, entrepreneur Beena Kanna, Padma Shri winner Dr Sosamma Iype and others will share the stage with the Prime Minister.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Prakash Javadekar, Radha Mohan Aggarwal, AP Abdullakutty, Tom Vadakan, Anil Antony, BJP State President K Surendran and others will accompany the Prime Minister. Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi will also attend the event.

