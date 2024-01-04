Tanur custodial death case: Family of victim to move HC seeking Rs 1 crore compensation

Malappuram: The family of Thamir Jifri, the alleged victim of custodial torture at the Tanur Police Station, has decided to move the High Court seeking a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the state and the police personnel concerned.

Jifri (30) and four others were taken into custody on July 31, 2023, by the Malappuram District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and handed over to the Tanur Police. Jifri died in the lockup on August 1.

The family has sent notices to the four accused -- Senior Civil Police Officer Jinesh and Civil Police Officers Albin, Jinesh and Vipin – who were members of DANSAF that functioned under former Police Chief of Malappuram, S Sujith Das.

“The accused have accepted the notice and denied the charges against them. We are planning to move the high court seeking an intervention to get the compensation from the state and the police personnel involved in the case,” said Haris Jifri, brother of Thamir Jifri.

Meanwhile, the CBI officers and a team of central forensic officers conducted scientific inspection in the custodial death case. The team inspected the room in the police quarters, where Jifri was allegedly tortured as part of interrogation.

The case had been handled by the Crime Branch before it was transferred to the CBI after the family approached the High Court demanding a fair probe. The central agency took over in September 2023.