Idukki cattle death: SIAD detects cyanide in samples

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD) has confirmed the presence of cyanide in the samples of the 13 dead cows in the farm run by student dairy farmers here. SIAD published the report a day after the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) rejected the necropsy report of the state Animal Husbandry Department.



CTCRI director G Baiju dismissed the alleged cyanide poisoning from tapioca hulls.

“There is a very small chance for an adult cow to die by feeding on tapioca hulls. But when a calf is given a large amount of this item for the first time, it may develop serious health issues,” said the CTCRI director.

“Tapioca varieties cultivated in Tamil Nadu contain 250 to 300 mg of Cyanoglucoside. These varieties are sold in Kerala also and are harmful to cattle. But tapioca from farmlands in Kerala have only less than 50 micrograms of Cyanoglucoside,” he added.

Chief Disease Investigation Officer Dr Sheela Sali officially confirmed that the presence of cyanide was detected in the samples collected from the dead cows in the test conducted at SIAD lab.

Tapioca which is made from cassava contains cyanogenic glycosides. Though these glycosides are not toxic, they react with enzymes in your saliva to release hydrogen cyanide, which is toxic.

A total of 13 out of the 20 cattle reared by Class 10 student Mathew and his family at Velliyamattom, near Thodupuzha in Idukki, died all of a sudden on December 31, 2023.

Mathew felt unwell after witnessing the deaths of the livestock and has been hospitalised. The losses incurred by Mathew are estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh, officials said.

The boy, who took over the farm two years ago at the age of 13 after his father's untimely demise, relied on tapioca leaves as a more economical alternative to conventional feed. Mathew's brother George and younger sister assist him with managing the farm.

Meanwhile, many have reached Mathew Benny and offered aid.