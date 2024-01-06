Congress women activists plan massive rally in Idukki seeking justice for Vandiperiyar, Valayar victims

Idukki: Women workers and functionaries of Congress, Youth Congress and KSU will hold a huge protest rally at Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Sunday at 4 pm demanding justice for the victims of Valayar and Vandiperiyar cases.



The accused in the Valayar rape and alleged murder of siblings were let off by the Palakkad Pocso court in 2019 and the lone accused in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of the 11-year-old victim was acquitted by the Kattapana Pocso court recently.

Speaking to the media in Thodupuzha, Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said AICC general secretaries K V Venugopal, Deepa Dasmunshi (in-charge of Kerala), opposition leader V D Satheesan and Tamil Nadu MLA S Vijayadharani, among others, would take part in the event named ‘Makale Mappu’ (Daughter, Pardon Us). As many as 5,000 women from Kerala and Tamil Nadu would take part in the rally, he said.

“The flambeau lit by the mother of the Valayar siblings, at the house where they were found hanging, was taken to various college campuses by Youth Congress and KSU leaders. It reached Thodupuzha on Saturday evening. The event called ‘Sthree Jwala’ is also a part of the protest rally at Vadiperiyar,” Kuzhalnadan said.

He said CPM has been supporting Vandiperiyar case accused and his family. "This was the reason why the uncle of the accused stabbed the victim's father at Vandiperiyar town on Saturday," he said.

To protest against the attack, Congress workers led by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose and party functionaries M Liju, and V T Balram held a sit-in protest in front of Vandiperiyar DySP's office on Saturday.

'Protection beefed up for victim’s family'

In light of the stabbing incident, Idukki superintendent Vishnu Pratheep T K said police patrolling has been intensified near the lane houses in Churakkulam estate at Vandiperiyar where the victim's family and relatives live. “Cops have been patrolling the area earlier as well. Now, we have intensified the vigil and all possible protection will be given to them,” he added.