Kerala Police to get special Cyber Division

Thiruvananthapuram: All the police wings working on the investigation, research, and prevention of cybercrimes in the state will come under one umbrella soon. The Home Department has given permission to start a special Cyber Division in the police with modern facilities.



Kerala Police has been demanding the special wing for several years. An IG-rank officer will head the Thiruvananthapuram-based Cyber Division. A total of 466 personnel, including 2 SPs and 4 DySPs, will be appointed to the division.

At present, the cyber wing of the police is scattered in various parts of the state. There is a system at the police headquarters called cyber operations. A hi-tech crime inquiry cell is also being operated under the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, a similar wing called Cyber Dome is functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode districts under the direct control of the police headquarters. At the same time, there are also cyber police stations headed by district police chiefs in all 20 police districts. All these will now come under the new Cyber Division.

Cyber patrolling to prevent cybercrimes, research crimes and investigate cases will be carried out under the Cyber Division. It has also been suggested that the Cyber Division officers should be trained in the Kerala Digital University. A total of 350 policemen have already been trained in this regard.