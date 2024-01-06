KSRTC bus catches fire in Pampa; no casualties

Pathanamthitta: A KSRTC bus operative chain service on the Pampa-Nilakkal route caught fire here on Saturday. No causalities were reported.

The pilgrims had a narrow escape as fire broke out inside the bus after reaching Pampa. It is learnt that each passenger deboarded the bus during the time of the accident.

According to reports, the driver and conductor also alighted from the bus after noticing some technical glitches in starting it. Minutes after this, smoke emitted from the front part of the bus and fire erupted from the engine.

It is assumed that a short circuit led to the accident. Fire Force personnel camping in Sabarimala rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately.