Thiruvilwamala school ceiling collapse: Minister promises to build new two-storey building

Thrissur: A day after a portion of roof tiles and false ceiling of Government LP School, Thiruvilwamala, collapsed, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes and Devaswoms K Radhakrishnan assured the institution authorities that a new two-storey building would be built at the earliest.

On Saturday, Radhakrishnan announced that immediate action would be taken to construct a building with 10 classrooms and a toilet block for the Thiruvilwamala GLP School, where a portion of the ceiling collapsed just before the pre-primary classes resumed on Friday morning. The minister said an estimate has already been submitted to the state government for an administrative sanction of Rs 1 crore for constructing a new building.

Officials of Wadakanchery Public Works Building Department led by assistant engineer Santo Sebastian visited the school following direction from the minister, to prepare and submit a fresh estimate for the new building.

“We are thankful to the minister for intervening in the matter on an urgent basis. The school authorities, the PTA committee and the locals have been requesting a new building for quite some time. We hope construction of the new building will start immediately,” school headmistress Naseema J told Onmanorama.

Onmanorama published a detailed news report on the plight of the century-old school and the poor condition of its seven-decade-old buildings on Friday.

On Saturday, the Thiruvilwamala panchayat authorities visited the school and assured of carrying out the necessary repair works immediately. They have also assured a proper drinking water facility within days, the headmistress said.

Wadakanchery AEO (in-charge) A Moideen, Thiruvilwamala grama panchayat vice president M Udayan, secretary P Rekha, Assistant Engineer Allan and other officials visited the school on Saturday.