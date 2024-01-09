Eyewitness claims scooter rider who drowned in Canoli Canal was chased by police patrol unit

Kozhikode: An eyewitness to an accident has claimed the scooter rider, who died after falling into the Canoli Canal in Kozhikode, was chased by a police patrol unit.

R Rajaneesh (51) of Parambath, Makkada rode into the canal at the T Junction on the Kunduparamba Road near Puthiyangadi around 12.30 am Tuesday. He was declared dead at a hospital.

As per the FIR lodged by the Elathur Police, Rajaneesh's scooter hit a roadside stone barrier and fell into the canal, but it does not mention a chase. CrPC (Code Of Criminal Procedure) section 174 that concerns police enquire into a death has been charged.

Meanwhile, advocate Mohammed Afrin Nahman from Thikkkody has claimed he saw a police patrol unit chase the scooter rider before the accident. He was driving a car and claims to have seen the patrol unit follow the scooter from Pavangad.

Nahman had joined the police and personnel of Fire & Rescue unit in recovering the body of Rajaneesh from the canal.

He told Onmanorama that though he could not be sure what happened at the moment of the accident as the police vehicle was in front of his car, he is certain that the cops had been chasing the scooter rider before his death.

Rajaneesh's body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy at the Government Medical College Hospital.