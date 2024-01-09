Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil arrested for Secretariat protest

Pathanamthitta: In a surprise move, the police on Tuesday arrested Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil for his involvement in the Secretariat march.



The Cantonement police arrived at the Youth Congress leader's home in Pathanamthitta to register the arrest. 31 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the event earlier. Rahul Mamkoottathil is the fourth accused and Opposition leader VD Satheesan is the first accused in the case.

'The police arrested him as though he was a terrorist. They surrounded the house first,' Rahul's mother said.

In December, a Youth Congress march to the Kerala Secretariat against the Nava Kerala Sadas had turned violent. Rahul Mankoottathil, who was hit on the head by a lathi, and vice-president Albin Varkey, had sustained injuries in the clash with police.