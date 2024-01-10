Police arrests man who posed Pathanamthitta magistrate

Kanhangad (Kasaragod): A young man, who claimed as a magistrate from Pathanamthitta, was arrested here after hours of confusion. The accused, S Shamnad (43), hails from Bhoodhana Colony, Pattathilmuri in Thiruvananthapuram.



Police have traced several documents from Shamad's bag, including one that suggests the accused is facing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Another document revealed transactions of Rs 925 crore through Shamnad's bank account and stated he has Rs 387 crore deposits across various banks. However, the police suspect that Shamnad may have forged all these documents.

Police also discovered that there were nine cases registered under Shamnad's name across five police stations in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Most of these cases involve charges related to possession of weapons, cheating, and credit card fraud. It was revealed that he had duped numerous individuals into money-doubling scams. On these findings, the police registered a fresh case and arrested Shamnad.