Sabarimala: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to stop spot bookings at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple ahead of the Makaravilakku festival in light of the steadily increasing number of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine.

“There will be no spot bookings for pilgrims from January 10, and the virtual queue bookings are limited to 40,000 on January 15, the day of the Makaravilakku,” TDB officials said.



TDB president P S Prashanth said these regulations aim at ensuring a smooth and safe darshan experience for devotees while avoiding a heavy rush at the Sannidhanam, the temple complex.

Prashanth also advised that it would be preferable for women and child pilgrims to avoid visiting the hill shrine on January 14 and 15, considering the anticipated crowd.

A statement quoting the TDB president emphasised that virtual queue booking tickets are mandatory for Ayyappa devotees arriving for darshan at the hill temple during these days. Various rituals, including 'prasada shudha kriya' and 'bimba shudha kriya,' will be held on January 13 and 14 ahead of the Makaravilakku festival on January 15.

Pilgrims will witness the reception of the 'thiruvabharanam' (sacred ornaments) at the Sannidhanam (temple complex) and the 'deeparadhana,' adorning the idol with jewels, on Makaravilakku day. After the Makaravilakku darshan, the hill shrine will remain open until January 20 for pilgrims to offer prayers, according to TDB sources.

(With PTI inputs)