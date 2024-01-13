Kuzhalnadan alleges industries dept's involvement in CMRL pay-off scam

Kozhikode: The Central government's probe against Exaologic Solutions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena has armed Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan to resume his attack against the LDF government and CPM after a break. Addressing the media here on Saturday, the Muvattupuzha MLA alleged that the involvement of the industries department is also suspected in the corruption as the union ministry for corporate affairs ordered a probe against Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation along with CMRL.

"CPM protected Veena when she came under fire over her firm's financial deal with CMRL. Criticising the left party, he sought its response over the central probe," he said. Criticising the left party, he sought its response over the central probe.



T Veena. Photo: Manorama

Taking a dig at the LDF government, he alleged that CMRL paid crores to CM's daughter to obtain permission for illegal projects.

“ Probe against KSIDC over the CMRL pay-off case is a serious matter of concern. Minister Rajeeve should give an explanation. Involvement of the industries department in the illegal financial deal between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions is suspected,” he said.

Kuzhalnadan had launched a political battle against the CPM and LDF government over the allegations against the firm of CM's daughter by taking the matter to the assembly as well as before the media. Though Congress and Kuzhalnadan continued to attack the LDF government over the report, CPM termed the allegations baseless.