Mystery woman in Kannur surveillance camera was 17-year-old boy: MVD

Payyannur (Kannur): Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has finally offered an explanation for the mysterious photo, which appeared on a challan served to a Kannur-based family three months ago. The mysterious woman seated on the rear seat of the car was in fact the couple's 17-year-old son. The photograph on the challan had invited controversy as the photo showed a strange woman in the car's rear seat in addition to the man and woman in the front.

On the day of the incident, the couple were seated in the front and their two children aged 17 and 10 were in the rear seat. The photo appeared on a challan notice issued based on visuals recorded by an AI (artificial intelligence) surveillance camera of the MVD installed near the overbridge in the Payyannur town at 8.27 pm on October 3. The challan was served as the driver and the passenger in the front seat did not wear seat-belts. Subsequently, the car owner paid the fine.

The image was widely circulated and a complaint was filed by the Kannur Enforcement RTO (regional transport officer) with DySP (deputy superintendent of police), Payyanur seeking an investigation into the issue.

An explanatory note prepared by Enforcement RTO C U Mujeeb after the inquiry claims that the image on the photo presumed to be an unidentified woman was, in reality, that of the 17-year-old boy travelling in the car. MVD also said that the matter was closed based on this note.

Authorities had initially suspected that the illusory image was the result of a technical snag that mirrored the reflection of the woman in the front seat or due to the impression of a new picture over the already captured image.