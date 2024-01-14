CPM terms central probe against CM's daughter 'political revenge'

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary M V Govindan has termed the central probe against the company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena as a political revenge of the BJP government. Addressing the media here on Sunday, he welcomed the probe and claimed that the party won't be afraid of it.



“The NDA government has been using central agencies for political gains. Exalogic Solutions is facing a probe as it is owned by the chief minister's daughter. It is a clear case of political vengeance,” said Govindan.

He asserted that the Exalogic Solutions saga won't affect the party. “There is no need to fear about the probe. CPM is not afraid of it. Let the government agency complete the inquiry,” he added.

He also condemned the media for launching a negative campaign against CPM over the central probe against Exalogic Solutions.

Responding to the controversies over his comment which was viewed as the glorification of the chief minister, Govindan pointed out that the media misinterpreted his words and dragged many people, including 'innocent writers', into the controversy. "You managed to hoodwink writers into believing that my comment was personality worship. I said the CM was like a sun to point out that he is beyond the reach of probe agencies,” he said. "It was not personal glorification," he asserted.

Late on Friday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an investigation into the complaints about financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena's IT firm, which had triggered a huge political controversy in Kerala. A three-member panel has been formed to conduct the inquiry and submit the report within four months. Apart from CMRL, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) under the Industries Department is also facing an investigation over its links with CMRL.