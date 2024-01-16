Rahul Mamkootathil gets bail in 2 out of 3 new cases slapped on him by police

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil on Tuesday received bail in two out of the three new cases filed against him. He was presented at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-3 for the remand proceedings in relation to the three new cases. The court had previously issued a production warrant in response to the police’s request.

Police had on Monday recorded the arrest of Mamkootathil in three additional cases related to the Secretariat march. Cantonment police officially registered Rahul's arrest at the district jail, where he is currently held under judicial remand.

Notably, Mamkootathil faces new arrests in these cases even as the court is set to consider his bail plea on Wednesday.

The Youth Congress State President had been taken into custody from his residence in the early hours of last Tuesday in connection with the violence during the Secretariat march and was subsequently placed under judicial remand.

There is yet another case registered against him at Museum police station. This case is slated to be considered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. It is noteworthy that, as of now, the police have not filed a petition for a production warrant in this particular case, but they are intending to do so later today.



Even if Mamkootathil secures bail in the other cases, the process of producing him in court following the issuance of a production warrant would still entail some time. It seems that top police officials have instructed their subordinates to keep him in jail until the production warrant is officially issued. Meanwhile, Mamkoottathil’s lawyer, Mridul John Mathew, has stated that the police have applied non-bailable sections in all the cases filed against him. The Principal Sessions Court is slated to review Rahul Mamkootathil’s bail plea on Wednesday.

YC protests turn violent

Meanwhile, a Youth Congress protest against the new cases slapped on Mamkoottathil turned violent in Kozhikode. The police resorted to lathi-charge, water canon and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The agitators are currently picketing the National Highway. According to reports, Youth Congress National secretary Vidhya Balakrishnan and district President R Shahin are under police custody.