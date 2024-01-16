Suresh Gopi to gift gold plate to PM Modi

Thrissur: Actor turned politician Suresh Gopi will gift a gold plate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM is scheduled to attend the actor's daughter's wedding here at Guruvayur on January 17 (Wednesday) and the gift will be presented during the marriage ceremony.



The plate was made by Anu Ananthan, an expert gold craftsman, and the SPG (Special Protection Group) officials have already inspected it.

The Prime Minister is on his two-day visit to Kerala. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Cochin International Airport. Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar were present at the airport. The PM landed in Kochi at 6.50 pm in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The PM led a roadshow in Kochi, covering 1.25 km from the KPCC Junction to the Government Guest House in an open vehicle. BJP state president K Surendran accompanied him onboard the slow-moving car.

Modi will leave for Guruvayur in a helicopter at 7 am on Wednesday, to attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter. The PM will also visit the Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Triprayar in Thrissur.