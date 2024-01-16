Youth Congress protest turns violent in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2024 01:54 PM IST
Youth Congress protest in Kozhikode. Photo: Manorama

Kozhikode: The police move to slap more cases on Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkoottathil has led to widespread protests across the state.

A Youth Congress protest against Mamkoottathil's arrests turned violent in Kozhikode. The police resorted to lathi-charge, water canon and tear gas to disperse the crowd outside Kozhikode District Collectorate. Youth Congress State Secretary VT Nihal was injured in the grenade attack by the police.

The agitators also picketed the National Highway in front of the Collectorate affecting the traffic on Kozhikode-Wayanad road. According to reports, Youth Congress National secretary Vidhya Balakrishnan and district President R Shahin are under police custody.

