In Kochi, PM Modi boosts Kerala BJP’s morale, repeats data price dip claim

Kochi: In his second address to the BJP workers of Kerala in two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to boost the morale of his party cadre by congratulating them for their commitment and organisational skills.

Speaking at a meeting of around 6,000 leaders in charge of BJP 'Shakti Kendras' at Marine Drive here, Modi kept addressing his party colleagues in Malayalam. Every time he wanted to make a point, he began it with the phrase "Keralathile ente sahapravarthakare" (My colleagues in Kerala).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people gathered for his welcome upon his arrival at Thriprayar, in Thrissur district, Wednesday. Photo: PTI

"Even in diverse environments, generations of BJP workers have succeeded in flying the party's flags in every nook and corner of the state. I salute them," Modi said in his initial remarks.

He said he was always awestruck by the love and affection the people of Kerala have shown him. making an emotional pitch, he said that people blessed him on his arrival at Kochi on Tuesday and also on the route to the Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple this morning.

Recollecting the women's meet he addressed in Thrissur two weeks ago, Modi congratulated the BJP workers for their organisational skills. "I have spent most of my life in organisational work. I know how difficult it is to organise a programme," Modi said, attempting to infuse a sense of confidence among his party cadre who are yet to make an impressive electoral show in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kochi, Wednesday. Photo: PTI

In the rest of his address, Modi listed out the achievements of his nine-year rule and slammed the opposition parties. Citing a recent report, the PM said around 25 crore people were freed from poverty in India in the last nine years. "This proves that the direction that we have taken for the development of the nation is right," he said. "Congress and other parties have only made slogans of 'gareebi hathao' (save the poor)," he said.

He said the BJP is the only party in the country with a proven track record of speedy development and a clear vision for the future.

Repeating a claim he had made earlier too, Modi said his government reduced the prices of mobile phones and mobile data. "Had the mobile data charges remained the same as in 10 years ago, your monthly would have come to around Rs 5,000 now. Our government has helped the people save at least Rs 4000 or Rs 4,500 on this account," he said.

The prime minister said the track record of the LDF and UDF in Kerala was synonymous with a history of corruption. He urged the party workers to convey this message to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kochi, Wednesday. photo: PTI

He said his government helped the people save Rs 2.5 lakh crore on account of income tax with effective interventions in the tax regime.

The prime minister was on a two-day visit to Kerala and would return to Delhi later in the evening. Earlier in the day, he attended the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Thrissur and also visited the Thriprayar Sree Rama temple in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and V. Muraleedharan, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kochi, Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Back in Kochi, Modi dedicated projects worth Rs 4,000 crore to the nation on Wednesday, including key strategic initiatives at Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The projects comprise a 310-metre-long dry dock, constructed to international standards, and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), India's first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem. Additionally, the dedication includes the IOCL's LPG import terminal.