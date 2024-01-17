Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi.

He landed at the specially arranged helipad on the ground of Valappad High School and proceeded to East Tipu Sultan Road accompanied by a convoy.

Along the route to the temple, the people gathered on both sides of the road showered his sedately moving vehicle with flowers, waved BJP flags and chanted his name. Both sides of the road were decorated with streamers in the colours of BJP.

Modi was dressed in the traditional attire of 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (white shawl).



After offering prayers at the temple, he also gave food to the fish in the Triprayar river that flows near the temple, a ritual known as "meenoottu". It is believed that the act of feeding is symbolic of offering prayers to Lord Vishnu's "Matsya Avatar", his first incarnation.



At the specially arranged venue at the temple, a group of 21 students who study Veda at Brahmaswom Madom recited Vedic hymns and a bhajan based on Ramayana.

Triprayar Sree Ramaswami Temple is one of the 4 temples which is visited in Nalambalam Yatra (Rama-Bharta-Lakshmana-Shaturghna). Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, is depicted with four arms holding a conch, a discus, a bow, and a garland.

Modi's visit to Triprayar assumes significance in light of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.



After spending more than an hour at the temple, he later proceeded to Kochi, where he will take part in public and party functions.

While leaving the Triprayar temple, Modi stood on the footboard of his vehicle to wave at the people gathered on the roadsides.

In Kochi's Willingdon Island, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Cochin Shipyard Ltd's international vessel repairing centre and a new dry dock. Then, he would address a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive. He would return to Delhi by evening.

(With PTI input)