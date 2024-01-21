Four children including siblings drown in separate incidents

Thrissur/ Malappuram: Four children drowned in two separate incidents in Thrissur and Malappuram on Sunday. In the first incident, two sisters slipped into deep water while washing their legs in Parakkulam pond at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur.

Hasnath (13) and Masheeda (9) drowned even as their their stunned father looked on helplessly.



In Malappuram's Thavanur, two boys drowned while playing football near Bharathapuzha river. According to reports, the duo fell into the river while trying to get the football out of it. The duo - Ashwin and Ayur Raj from Kozhikode - are relatives.

More details are awaited.