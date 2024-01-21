Land Board recovers 5.75-acre excess plot owned by former CPM MLA George M Thomas

Kottayam: The Thamarassery Taluk Land Board has recovered surplus land owned by former Thiruvambadi MLA George M Thomas. The land board issued an order for the recovery of 5.75 acres in Thottumukkom, a hilly region along the border of Kozhikode and Malappuram.

The action comes after Thiruvambadi native Saithalavi filed a complaint alleging the former CPM leader possessed excess land.

George M Thomas, who was a district secretariat member of the CPM, was suspended from the party for a year from July 2023 over allegations of illegal financial dealings with quarry owners.

Saithalavi's complaint pertains to 16.4 acres of land owned by Thomas and his siblings in Kodiyathur village violating rules. In 2000, the land board reportedly identified that he owned surplus land. However, George approached the High Court, which later directed the board to recover the excess land.

Meanwhile, there was an allegation that an acre of cashew plantation under George's ownership was sold to another buyer, only to be repurchased by him in the name of his wife.