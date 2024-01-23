Asst Public Prosecutor death: Suicide note alleges mental stress from higher-ups

Paravur: The Assistant Public Prosecutor of Paravur Magistrate Court, who was found dead in her house on Sunday, reportedly faced mental stress from the higher-ups.

In the suicide note purportedly written by S Aneeshya, a native of Nedungolam, she specifically mentioned the challenges and alleged mistreatment from the higher-ups, including the reading out of confidential work-related reports publicly and the pressure exerted by her colleagues asking her to go on leave and stay away from cases.

The Paravur Police have initiated a detailed probe regarding the charges raised in the suicide note.

A distressing audio message recorded by Aneeshya just before her demise surfaced on Monday, shed light on the mental anguish she was allegedly enduring. In the audio message, she mainly spoke about the work-related pressure, besides the charges against her higher officials.



It is hinted that the deceased sent the audio message on the mental pressure and the discrimination at work to the WhatsApp number of the Paravur Municipal Magistrate just before taking the extreme step.

